VGMA20: Sarkodie Crowned Artiste Of The Decade

Celebrated African rapper, Sarkodie, has won the most prestigious award. ”

Artist Of The Decade’ at this years’ Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, May 18th, 2019.

The ‘Artiste of the Decade award’ is honored every ten years and the 2009 edition was won by Kojo Antwi.

He beat off stiff competition from Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nacee and No Tribe, Joe Mettle, Efya, Becca, R2Bees and Samini to grab the prestigious awards.

On accepting the award, Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, gave props to all his contenders, saying they are the BET rapper’s biggest motivation.

Congratulation to King Sark!

Watch the moment sarkodie was announced the winner of the prestigious award below