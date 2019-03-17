Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
35 minutes ago | Music News

VGMAs @20: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, King Promise Lead With 8 Nominations Each, Sarkodie 7

By Modern Ghana
VGMAs @20: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, King Promise Lead With 8 Nominations Each, Sarkodie 7

The battle lines have been drawn for the biggest awards to honour the creative works of Ghana’s gifted artistes at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019.

By the end of the announcements, VGMA Artiste Of The Year winner, Shatta Wale together with King Promise and Stonebwoy topped the list of nominations in 8 categories including the ultimate Artiste of the Year

Followed by the two times VGMA Artiste of the Year winner, Sarkodie with 7 nominations which also include the Artiste of the Year

For the first time being nominated in VGMAs Artiste Of The Year, Kuami Eugene had 5 nominations, whiles his signee mates, Kidi and Mzvee had 4 and 6 nominations respectively

Kidi, Medikal, Wendy Shay and Kwesi Arthur missed the Artiste Of The Year slot

Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, King Promise, Qwamina MP and Wendy Shay really did great work in the year under review which earned them nominations at VGMA20

Artiste Of The Year
Who takes the crown from the late Ebony? Who?
---Celebritieskasa.com

Music News
Powered By Modern Ghana
VGMAs @20: King Promise, Kuami Eugene Chase Artiste Of The Year
Showboy Jailed 6years In US For Stabbing Shatta Wale's Padi
VGMA 2019 Nominees List Announced
Time For Government To Support VGMA--Charterhouse
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Talks Strengthening Relations Between Ghana & India—...

46 minutes ago

Cedi Depreciation: Injection Of $800 Million A Lazy Man's Ap...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line