I Don’t Have Time To Fight Fella Makafui – Sister Derby

Ghanaian songstress, Deborah Vanessa, better known as Sister Derby has said she will never fight actress Fella Makafui over her ex-boyfriend.

The singer (Sister Derby) has been in the headlines for some time now after his boyfriend Medikal dumped her for Fella Makafui.

It later emerged that the two had been secretly dating for more than two years.

Sharing her pain, the “Kakalika Love” music fame has revealed that losing a man she loves is painful but in spite of that she would never fight the other women but leave it all to God.

The musician took to her Instagram account to express her pain, she said, “I would never fight the other woman…I would just walk out… what about you.? She asked