Ebony Reigns Gets Top Nominations At VGMAs 2018

There seems to be some good news to cheer home about particularly for the fans of the late Ebony Reigns.

Ebony has earned some top nominations at this year's VGMAs.

Ahead of the official nominees announcement tonight at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, ModernGhana can report that Ebony's hit banger of the year Sponsor made it through to Afro Pop Song of The Year category, while her Almighty Hustle landed her the Highlife Song of the Year category and the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of The Year category.

Ebony faces tough competition with the likes of with Shatta Wale, StoneBwoy, Lil Win, Kumi Guitar, Wutah, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, R2Bees, Adina, King Promise, Mz Vee, Kurl Songx and Magnom.

The Ghana Music Awards is a night of music festival celebrating hard work of Ghanaian musicians over the year under review.

Since the untimely demise of Ebony, she still remains one of the top favourites to win the overall artitste of the year.

May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace as we wait for her final journey to join her maker on 17th March 2018.