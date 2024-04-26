ModernGhana logo
Stop all projects and fix ‘dumsor’ — Professor Charles Marfo to Akufo-Addo

Professor Charles Ofusu Marfo, the Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CoHSS) at KNUST, has urged the Akufo-Addo-led government to take immediate action to address the persistent power cuts across the country.

Expressing his disappointment during a panel discussion on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, the Professor highlighted the NPP's failure to fulfill its promises to keep the power stable.

"If I were the President, I would prioritize resolving Dumsor above all else. I would halt all other projects that require funding and channel resources towards fixing this issue," Prof. Ofosu Marfo asserted.

According to him, the power crisis is a big disgrace for the NPP government.

