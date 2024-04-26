Veteran musician, Nana Acheampong, has shared his perspective on the evolving nature of music in Ghana.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Nana Acheampong expressed his observation that contemporary music tends to prioritize danceable beats over meaningful messages, leading to a shorter shelf life for many songs.

He contrasted this with the songs of his time, which he described as being rich in advice and motivation, resonating with listeners long after their release.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Nana Acheampong recalled receiving messages from fans who were inspired and impacted by the messages conveyed in his songs during their youthful days.

"People say that songs that are produced these days don't stay for long because their popularity declines. Do you think so too?" host Zionfelix questioned during the conversation.

Reacting to this, Nana Acheampong said, “Yes, I see it that way. During our time, the message in our songs was different. It was full of advice and motivation. There are people who call me to tell me how my songs inspired and impacted their lives when they were young.

“These days, it’s all about dancing, so when it becomes too familiar, it loses its relevance, and then the next one comes. For our time, the concentration was on the message.”