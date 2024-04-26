I make fun on social media but I’m going through a lot — Actor’s wife reveals suicidal thoughts due to marital issues

Freda, the wife of Ghanaian actor Big Akwes

Freda, the wife of Ghanaian actor Big Akwes, has bravely shared her struggles with mental health due to marital issues, revealing that she has been battling suicidal thoughts amidst her turmoil.

In a video shared on social media, Freda opened up about the challenges she has faced since the passing of her mother last year, describing her struggle as overwhelming and beyond comprehension.

"Since my mother died last year, I have passed through a lot. My problem is bigger than the world because if it were somebody else, the person would have taken a drug to kill him/herself, gone insane or depressed," she expressed.

Despite maintaining a jovial presence on social media, Freda acknowledged that she has been silently grappling with emotional pain and distress.

She revealed that her marital issues, particularly disputes over their children with her partner, have worsened her pain.

"Although I make fun on social media, I've been going through a lot. A 75-80-year-old man I gave birth with has been fighting with me over our children. I don't voice it out publicly because I hope things can get better. Sometimes it hurts a lot," she disclosed during a TikTok livestream.