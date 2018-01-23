Ebony’s Record Label ‘Ruff Town’ & MIDAS Touch Sign 3 New Artistes

Ruff Town Records in collaboration with MIDAS Touch has officially unveiled 3 artistes on their record label as the label promises to change the music industry with these artistes.

This took place at a brief press conference in Accra on Sunday 21 January 2018,

The three artistes namely, Brella, Ms Forson and Danny Beatz.

Danny Beats also doubles as a musician, however, his core mandate is to produce beats for these artistes and also for himself.

Over the years, Ruff Town Record and MIDAS Touch have been a blessing to a successful career of Ebony, which has seen the dancehall artiste dropping hits after hits.

According to the manager of Ebony, Bullet, his record label aims to raise more successful artiste like Ebony.

He continued that, many people already know their male signee Brella as he featured on Ebony's ‘Hustle’ produced by Danny Beatz.

For their part, the newly signed artistes promised to deliver their best to boost the name of their record label beyond boundaries.

Watch This Video...