26.04.2024 Education

Uniform change: ‘Blue and white are brighter colours’ — Kwasi Kwarteng explains colour choice

Many have criticised the move to change the uniforms of public basic schools from yellow and brown to blue and white, arguing that the ruling NPP is using its dominant colours.

Others also say there are many more important issues to address in the education sector than merely changing uniforms.

However, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, says the colour choice is influenced by the brightness of white and blue colours.

"Blue and white are brighter colors. Do you have any other color you want to suggest?" he wrote in an engagement on X on Friday, April 26.

In a similar post, he clarified that the plans to change uniforms of public basic schools do not affect all schools.

He says the rebranding only applies to newly built public basic schools, to revive basic education and make it more attractive in the country.

"Contrary to reports, the Ministry of Education is not changing uniforms for all public schools or repainting existing ones," he wrote.

"The initiative focuses on newly built schools, aiming to uplift their appearance and enhance public confidence in public schools," he added.

This comes after Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum hinted at plans to change the brown and yellow uniforms worn by pupils of basic schools countrywide.

"We are changing the uniforms of public basic schools in the country. The yellow and brown that you see now, you will no longer see. Reformation is coming to a community near you, and you will see it," revealed the Minister at a forum dubbed 'The free SHS story' in Accra on April 25, 2024.

