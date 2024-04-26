ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.04.2024 General News

Diana Asamoah causes arrest of assistant pastor for allegedly stealing GH₵4,000

Diana Asamoah causes arrest of assistant pastor for allegedly stealing GH4,000
26.04.2024 LISTEN

Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has caused the arrest of her assistant pastor for allegedly stealing GH₵4000.00 from the gospel singer's Mobile money account.

According to Diana Asamoah, her assistant confessed he spied on the gospel singer while she was making a transaction and got to know her mobile money PIN enabling him to transfer the money.

In a video shared on social media, the suspect, Reverend Kwame Asante is seen in handcuffs at the Tesano Police station while the gospel singer recorded him and narrated the story in the background.

“He is the one that translates my preaching into English, he is also my Bible reader. He speaks in tongues and he sometimes works in my absence. But this is not the first or second time, he usually goes on his knees to beg and I forgive him.” Diana Asamoah is heard stating in the background of the video.

“… By the grace of the Holy Spirit and digital Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, now everything is simple because of the digitalisation. He confessed that he saw my secret code while I was conducting a transaction so he transferred GHC4,000 which he was going to enjoy and spend some on women…He knows my house, if I don't cause his arrest he might end up contacting assassins to kill me. Such a thief,” She added

Diana Asamoah who is a known member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has been a staunch supporter of the presidential bid of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 election.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Chief of Bonwire, Nana Bobbie Ansah II Elisu By-election: "If you call yourself a man, boo Chairman Wontumi again" — Bo...

41 minutes ago

Fuel tanker driver escapes with his life after tanker goes up in flames near Suhum Fuel tanker driver escapes with his life after tanker goes up in flames near Suh...

41 minutes ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Public Relations Officer of Ministry of Education Uniform change: ‘Blue and white are brighter colours’ — Kwasi Kwarteng explains ...

41 minutes ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Public Relations Officer to the Ministry of Education MoE not changing all public basic school uniforms but only newly built ones — Kw...

2 hours ago

Were only painting new public basic schools blue and white – Dr. Adutwum clarifies We’re only painting new public basic schools blue and white – Dr. Adutwum clarif...

2 hours ago

Bawumia has lost confidence in his own govts economic credentials – Beatrice Annan Bawumia has lost confidence in his own govt’s economic credentials – Beatrice An...

2 hours ago

WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond I fought WW2 at age 16 – WO1 Hammond shares At Memoir Launch

2 hours ago

Dr. Arthur Kennedy GRA-SML deal: Regardless of what benefits have been accrued, the contract was aw...

2 hours ago

April 26: Cedi sells at GHS13.75 to 1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank April 26: Cedi sells at GHS13.75 to $1, GHS13.18 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Champion, promote the interest of women if you become Vice President – Prof. Gya...

Just in....
body-container-line