Fuel tanker driver escapes with his life after tanker goes up in flames near Suhum

A fuel tanker has been burnt into flames near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

According to the information gathered, the fire started after the tanker experienced a mechanical fault.

The fault resulted in a fire from the front of the tanker and spread across to the rear.

Sensing danger, the driver of the tanker who is yet to be identified by name abandoned the fuel tanker as he ran for his life.

Despite the intensity of the flames, the tanker did not explode.

Following a call to the Ghana National Fire Service, personnel swiftly responded to the emergency to provide help.

Despite the success in dealing with the fire, significant damage has been done to the fuel tanker.

While fire service personnel are conducting further investigations, it has been confirmed that it did not cause any casualty.