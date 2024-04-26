ModernGhana logo
Bawumia has lost confidence in his own govt’s economic credentials – Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan, a spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, has criticised the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for lacking pride in the economic credentials of his government.

During an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Thursday, April 25, 2024, Mrs Annan expressed her disappointment in Dr Bawumia’s handling of his government’s achievements.

According to her, there is a clear lack of unity and honesty within the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration highlighting some contradictions between President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

She emphasised the importance of taking responsibility for successes and failures as part of a team and criticised Dr Bawumia for not owning up to the failures of his government.

She compared Dr Bawumia’s behaviour to that of former Vice President Aliu Mahama, noting that Aliu Mahama never undermined his boss, even when vying for the flagbearership.

She suggested that Dr Bawumia’s apparent lack of pride in the government’s economic credentials indicates a deeper lack of understanding of governance and the Ghanaian economy.

“You are part of a team and so when you take the success or the collective successes, then you must be responsible enough to take the collective failure.”

“Let’s not go into a man who’s not proud of his achievements, this is the first time, even when Aliu Mahama was contesting for the flagbearership, he never threw his boss under the bus because he wanted to be a president or flagbearer, no, this is the first time we are having this discussion, because I can tell you, the Vice President is not proud of the economic credentials.

“The things which he said with time have exposed him that he’s not someone who appreciates governance and understands the nuances of the Ghanaian economy. He also has got to the level where he just has to find something to tell the Ghanaian people.”

-citinewsroom

