Shatta Wale Surprises ‘Millitant’ Captan With A Car

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has gifted a brand new Toyota Camry to one of the loyal members of the Shatta Movement (SM) squad, Captan.

The controversial musician had earlier posted on Social Media that he was going to surprise one of his militants (upcoming artistes under the Shatta Movement Records) including Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan while asking his fans to make a wild guess on what it would be.

In a Facebook live feed, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement about the surprise gift to Captan who emerged winner.

Surrounded by members of his SM clique, he announced, "Ladies and gentlemen, I make happy for this surprise we dey give wanna own.”

Captan, who was lost for words, thanked Shatta Wale for the car and said, “I don’t even know what to say. I’m over excited, I’m speechless.”

Shatta Wale in response said he wanted the world to know how much he loved his members because there has been too many negative vibes from the public about the Shatta Movement crew.

According to him, he would have done more if he had the power.

“We wan show the world say we dey live in love. This be talent. This be what I go do give my artistes if I be producer for Ghana. We go fit protect and help wanna country grow without any help.”

He added that the car is not a big deal, he only wants to show gratitude to God for how far He has brought them as a group since it has not been an easy journey.

Shatta Wale advised young upcoming artistes to practice humility and assured that Shatta Movement is ready to support talented artistes who want to make it big in the music industry.

The ‘Taking Over’ crooner who believes this year is going to be a good one for Shatta Movement asked Ghanaians to watch out for his militants in the music industry and expect bigger things from them.