‘We condemn unprovoked attack in no uncertain terms’ — GAF on fatal shooting of soldier at Kasoa

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of one of its soldiers in an alleged land dispute case at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Lance Corporal Danso Michael lost his life on Tuesday after being shot by an alleged land guard named Benlord Ababio during a confrontation at the Millennium City Police Station.

In a statement dated May 1, GAF said it "regrets to announce the tragic loss" of L/Cpl Danso and extended condolences to his family and colleagues.

The statement signed by the Director of Public Relations at GAF, Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie, stated in part: "GAF condemns this unprovoked attack in no uncertain terms."

According to the statement, L/Cpl Danso had accompanied another soldier to a disputed half plot of land in Kasoa when the shooting occurred.

They were at the police station to report an incident on the land when the suspect allegedly opened fire.

GAF said it is collaborating closely with the police to investigate the case while the body of the deceased soldier has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Benlord Ababio, the alleged land guard and killer of the deceased has been arrested, a police statement earlier on Wednesday says.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
