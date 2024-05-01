ModernGhana logo
Chief arrested for killing soldier at Kasoa over land

Crime & Punishment Chief arrested for killing soldier at Kasoa over land
Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a military officer in Kasoa, Central Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, around 4:20 pm.

Per a statement released by the police, the victim, a military man in his late 30s, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the suspect, identified as Benlord Ababio.

The soldier, along with two other colleagues, had visited the area to address an ongoing land dispute.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the soldiers, Lance Corporal Omar, Lance Corporal Ametus Mathew, and Lance Corporal Danso Michael, were responding to a call about individuals working on a land owned by Lance Corporal Omar. The officers arrived at the scene and ordered the workers to stop, before proceeding to the Millennium City District Police Command to lodge a complaint.

However, upon their return to the location, they were confronted by Benlord Ababio, the Gyasehene of Millennium City, who insisted that the officers should not file another complaint at the police command.

During the altercation, Benlord Ababio allegedly opened fire on the officers’ vehicle, fatally shooting Lance Corporal Danso Michael in the head.

The wounded officer was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, but despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead. The other two officers escaped unharmed.

Benlord Ababio, the suspected shooter, is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The police have stated that they are in close communication with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as the investigation continues.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the ongoing land disputes in the Kasoa area and the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms to prevent such violent confrontations.

—DGN online

