Fatal shooting of soldier happened at Gomoa East not Kasoa; stop tarnishing our name — Residents fume

Residents of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region have strongly objected to the police attributing the fatal shooting of a soldier that occurred at Millenium City to Kasoa.

In a statement dated May 1, a group calling themselves “Concerned Residents of Kasoa” expressed unhappiness with the "deliberate effort" by some media organizations and state institutions to associate any criminal incidents with Kasoa, even when they did not occur within the municipality.

Hon. Aya Balley, a spokesperson for the group said "Often than not the name Kasoa has been mentioned in publications regarding criminal and other bad happenings even when those cases did not happen within the Kasoa municipality."

They added that "We have become more alarmed as the police in a statement issued on the shooting of a military personnel expressly mentioned the location to be Kasoa even though the incident happened right at the District Police Command in Millenium City which categorically falls under Gomoa East District."

The residents questioned the failure of the police to properly define the jurisdiction.

"Millenium City where the shooting took place is natively known as Gomoa Bantama and falls directly under Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region while Kasoa falls within the Awutu Senya East Municipality,” they explained.

The residents said the bad publicity is affecting their business potentials and called on media houses and state institutions to verify the accurate locations of crimes reported instead of mentioning Kasoa.

They however commended the police for arresting a suspect in connection with the shooting and urged further investigations.

Read the full statement below;

CONCERNED RESIDENTS OF KASOA

May 1, 2024

REJOINDER: POLICE ARREST ONE PERSON IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING OF A SOLDIER AT KASOA

We are extremely unhappy with the seeming deliberate effort to attribute any wrongdoing to Kasoa by recognized media outfits and state institutions.

Often than not the name Kasoa has been mentioned in publications regarding criminal and other bad happenings even when those cases did not happen within the Kasoa municipality.

We have become more alarmed as the police in a statement issued on the shooting of a military personnel expressly mentioned the location to be Kasoa even though the incident happened right at the District Police Command in Millenium City which categorically falls under Gomoa East District.

We are disturbed that a state security agency like the police could not define the jurisdiction accurately. It must be noted that the Millenium City where the shooting took place is natively known as Gomoa Bantama and falls directly under Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region while Kasoa falls within the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

In a similar incident an alleged missing manhood case which happened at Nyanyano Kakraba also in the Gomoa East was widely reported as happening in Kasoa.

As residents, we do not find it tasteful the bad name tag being associated with Kasoa as it is blocking our business potentials.

We are therefore entreating all Ghanaians particularly media organizations and state agencies to do due diligence and avoid mentioning Kasoa other than the specific locations where crimes are perpetrated.

However, we commend the police for acting swiftly to arrest the perpetrator of this dastardly murder and urge the outfit to investigate more further to arrest other accomplices if any and to also work more efficiently to curb these violent land disputes which has become a menace. Thank You.

Sgd.

Hon. Aya Balley

0557377116

Akwasi Addo

0247559290

To All Media Houses