01.05.2024 Social News

Kasoa: Soldier killed by alleged land guards over land dispute — GAF

Kasoa: Soldier killed by alleged land guards over land dispute — GAF
01.05.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the tragic loss of one of its soldiers in an incident attributed to an alleged land dispute at Millennium City, Kasoa in the Central Region.

In a press release from GAF, it said its soldier passed after he was attacked and killed by one Benlord Ababio, an alleged land guard on Tuesday, April 30.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Omar Abdul Rahman.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Omar Abdul Rahman owned a half plot of land which was in dispute at Millennium City, for which the Millennium City Police, informed all parties to stay off the land until the issue was resolved.

“Allegedly, L/Cpl Omar was informed some people were working on the land. Accompanied by two of his colleagues - L/Cpl Danso Michael (Deceased) and L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, they visited the land and confirmed the information.

“Omar and his colleagues stopped the people from working and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue. Whilst at the Police Station, the acclaimed owner of the land arrived with 2 others believed to be 2 land guards confronted the soldiers during which they started firing at the deceased soldier who was going to park a vehicle at the Police Station. The police disarmed and arrested the firer after realizing L/Cpl Danso had been hit by the rounds fired,” parts of a release from GAF said.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

GAF in its release condemned the unprovoked attack in no uncertain terms and urged all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence to prevent such tragic incidents.

