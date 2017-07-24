TOP STORIES
Leave Nana Alone – Shatta Wale to NDC
Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has descended heavily on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for crying out loud.
A day after the National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy, held a press conference in Accra in an attempt to ridicule President Akufo-Addo's achievements for the past six months that he has been in office, the 'people's man' released a video in virtual condemnation of the NDC and their demands for the president to deliver his promises.
Even though he is perceived to be sympathetic to the NDC due to his father's deep roots in the social democratic party and the fact that he was invited to sing on a number of NDC campaign platforms ahead of the 2016 general elections which sent them into opposition, Shatta Wale thinks that the NDC is being petty in their demands for President Akufo-Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deliver on their main campaign promises, especially the 'one district, one factory' and 'one village, one dam'.
In what looks like a short self-made home video which went viral yesterday, the music icon is seen and heard saying in Twi and pidgin and same translated into English “you want 'one district, one dam', nonsense!…you fit say ibi easy…” while asking rhetorically “you know how much dem go take dig dam before dem go do am; you think say ibi easy?”
“You dey come worry president; president, president. Mr President, I beg sit and drink your tea and just have some dinner with your wife and kids and you can fly to Miami and chill small and come back; don't bother,” he stated in an angry tone.
He, thus, served a warning, saying, “Me I go make sure say nobody go give my president pressure; if somebody give am pressure eh, I go come your house come…”
“Me alone, I go fit Ghana, the 25million population, I go fit give you pressure, everybody go leave the country; I go lef me and the president p3, we go control d33, I swear” to bluff, with some one or two friends heard laughing in the video.
To wit, “you want 'one district, one factory', nonsense! 'you think it's easy' while asking rhetorically “do you know how much they will use to dig a dam before they will complete it; you think it's easy?”
“I will make sure that nobody gives my president pressure; if anybody dares give him pressure, I will come to your house…”, whilst blowing his horn, “I alone can give the 25 million population in Ghana pressure that everybody will leave the country for me and the president for us to control, I swear.”
By Charles Takyi-Boadu
General News