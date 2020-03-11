Niklas Yeboah Targets Ghana 2023 And Beyond

21 years old German-born Ghanaian swimmer, Niklas Yeboah believes Ghana will soon become one of the best-swimming nations in Africa and the world if the sports authorities pay attention and support the sport.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Bukom International Pool inside the Trust Sports Emporium during the 7th African Zone 2 Swimming Championship, the Frankfurt, Barcelona and Swiss-based swimmer with a German mum and Ghanaian (Ashanti) dad said he really enjoyed the competition and hospitality of the people of Ghana.

He said competing for Ghana is a blessing and opportunity as well as motivation to inspire other young people to take up swimming as their sport.

He expressed that the 7th African Zone 2 Championship was very competitive and the standard was very high as many records were broken.

“I love the pool here, and I think it should be maintained or improved. My target is the 2023 African Games as it would be quite difficult to make the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying times. We have a young inspiring and self-motivated team with great ambitions. Very soon we shall surprise the continent of Africa and the world in swimming” he expressed.

He thanked the media for promoting the zonal event and congratulated the swimmers and Ghana Swimming Association for the organization, despite a few hitches that are normal with staging such a big competition.

Niklas Yeboah who stands at 6 feet 4 inches won a silver medal in 200 meters Backstroke, bronze medals in Men’s 50 meters Backstroke, Men’s 4x200 meters Freestyle Relay, Men’s 4x100 meters Medley Relay and Men’s 4x100 meters Freestyle Relay.

“I believe learning foreign languages can help to have a greater understanding of different cultures. Having studied at 8 different schools in four different countries, and having parents from Germany and Ghana has given me a background with an internationally diverse outlook. I am a native English and German speaker and am currently learning Catalan and Spanish. I also learned the basics of French in the German and Swiss schools I attended. I believe all these attributes will prepare me well for studying at a degree at your university and for a future career in the business world” he explained when quizzed about languages.