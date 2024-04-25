CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek touchdown in Kumasi ahead of Dreams FC clash on Sunday

Egyptian giants, Zamalek Sporting Club, has arrived in Kumasi in preparation for their upcoming clash against Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

Touching down on Thursday afternoon, the North African side is gearing up for the highly anticipated match set to take place on Sunday, April 28th, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the first leg, Dreams FC managed to hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium, setting the stage for an intense battle in the second leg.

As the one-time champions of the Confederation Cup, Zamalek is eager to become the first team to defeat the Ghana Premier League newcomers at their home ground in this competition.

However, they are mindful of their previous record in Ghana, having failed to secure a victory in their last five visits, suffering four losses and securing only one draw across various competitions.

On the other hand, Dreams FC has announced free entry for fans, except for the VIP and VVIP sections, demonstrating their commitment to fostering support for the team.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT, promising an exciting showdown between two determined teams.