ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek touchdown in Kumasi ahead of Dreams FC clash on Sunday

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek touchdown in Kumasi ahead of Dreams FC clash on Sunday
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Egyptian giants, Zamalek Sporting Club, has arrived in Kumasi in preparation for their upcoming clash against Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

Touching down on Thursday afternoon, the North African side is gearing up for the highly anticipated match set to take place on Sunday, April 28th, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the first leg, Dreams FC managed to hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium, setting the stage for an intense battle in the second leg.

As the one-time champions of the Confederation Cup, Zamalek is eager to become the first team to defeat the Ghana Premier League newcomers at their home ground in this competition.

However, they are mindful of their previous record in Ghana, having failed to secure a victory in their last five visits, suffering four losses and securing only one draw across various competitions.

On the other hand, Dreams FC has announced free entry for fans, except for the VIP and VVIP sections, demonstrating their commitment to fostering support for the team.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT, promising an exciting showdown between two determined teams.

425202455336-8cs1vihuup-whatsapp-image-2024-04-25-at-150907-1.jpeg

425202455336-swnaqedp5k-whatsapp-image-2024-04-25-at-150908.jpeg

425202455337-ptkwn0a442-whatsapp-image-2024-04-25-at-150907.jpeg

425202455338-rvmypdb553-whatsapp-image-2024-04-25-at-150906.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe This IMANI job no dey pap; the people you are fighting for are always fighting y...

2 hours ago

Political Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang has changed; you can see a certain sense of urgency –...

2 hours ago

MFWA Executive Director slams Akoma FM for engaging in irresponsible media practice MFWA Executive Director slams Akoma FM for engaging in ‘irresponsible’ media pra...

2 hours ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘Women must become millionaires too’ — Prof Jane Naana on establishment of Women...

4 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Some believe only in Ghanaian votes, not Ghana — Kofi Asare jabs politicians

4 hours ago

Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market challenges — CBOD laments Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market chal...

4 hours ago

2024 elections: I can't have the man I removed from office as my successor — Akufo-Addo 2024 elections: I can't have the man I removed from office as my successor — Aku...

4 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 Elections: Immediate-past NPP Germany Branch Chairman garners massive votes...

4 hours ago

Govt focused on making Ghana energy self-sufficient, eco-friendly – Akufo-Addo Gov’t focused on making Ghana energy self-sufficient, eco-friendly – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

April 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.74 to 1, GHS13.14 on BoG interbank April 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.74 to $1, GHS13.14 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line