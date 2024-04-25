CAF Confederation Cup: Sports Minister to surprise Dreams FC before Zamalek encounter

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, plans to deliver a special package to Dreams FC ahead of their clash against Zamalek, as confirmed by Ministry spokesperson Charles Amofah.

The Ghana Premier League side is gearing up to take on the Egyptian giants at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second leg.

Dreams FC, making their debut in the continental competition, aim to secure a spot in the final after holding Zamalek to a goalless draw in their first encounter.

In anticipation of this crucial fixture, which could potentially secure additional slots for Ghana in inter-club competitions, Dreams FC could receive a boost from Minister Ussif's visit.

"It will be a big surprise for Dreams FC before the match. Both the Minister and the Deputy will be in Kumasi," said Amofah in an interview with Asempa FM.

"An elder does not pay a visit with empty hands. I assure the club that they will receive good news from the government," he added.

Dreams FC remains undefeated at home in the competition and will rely on their fans at Baba Yara Stadium to propel them through the upcoming challenge.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT. Meanwhile, Dreams FC have announced free gate entry for fans except for the VIP and VVIP sections.