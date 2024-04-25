ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: NSA clarifies GH₵36k charge for Baba Yara Stadium usage ahead of Dreams FC v Zamalek tie

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has provided clarification regarding their request for GH₵36k for the use of Baba Yara Stadium ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup second leg semi-finals between Dreams FC and Zamalek.

Contrary to initial reports, the request was actually intended for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

An excerpt from the letter outlining the NSA's demand on the FA Cup champions circulated on social media after Dreams FC announced free entry to ensure a charged atmosphere for the crucial encounter.

The letter mentioned that the NSA intended to use the amount to prepare the facility for what they considered a ‘Category A’ match.

However, speaking to Asempa FM, the spokesperson for the NSA, Charles Amofah clarified that the intended target was assistance from the Ghana FA, not the Ghanaian club.

"When you read the letter that the Ashanti Regional Acting Director [NSA] wrote to the FA, it clearly stated that the reason NSA is asking for support is based on the club's decision [to allow free entry],” he said.

“We have a good relationship with the FA. We did not write to Dreams FC. A copy was sent to Dreams because they are involved in the game, so it is only fair that they are aware of any communication.

“This issue is a matter of miscommunication between the two parties. Dreams should have had wider consultation with the managers of the facility before announcing free entry.”

Dreams FC have maintained an unbeaten record at home in the competition and will rely on the support of their fans at the Baba Yara Stadium to help them overcome the Egyptians.

Meanwhile, Zamalek has arrived in Kumasi to intensify their preparations for the game scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT on Sunday.

