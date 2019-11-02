Jamaican Women Football Star Stabbed To Death

A member of Jamaica's women's national football team has been stabbed to death in a fight over a mobile phone, police have revealed.

Tarania Clarke, 20, a midfielder for Jamaican club, Waterhouse, was knifed when fighting with another woman in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, Jamaica.

The stabbing of Clarke, who goes by the nickname Plum Plum, occurred at around 8:50pm Thursday night.

Clarke was taken to hospital where she later died.

Officials said the unidentified woman has been detained.

The 20-year-old was the captain of Waterhouse FC in the local Women's Premier League and represented Jamaica in October in the Caribbean leg of the Olympic Qualifiers.

In a statement, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) said: 'The Jamaica Football Federation is lost for words in expressing its profoundest sadness at the passing of Tarania... The JFF family expresses condolences to the Waterhouse FC; her family; her friends and her colleagues at the senior team.'

'The JFF must give as much support as we can during this time of bereavement to her mother and close friends.'

They described the midfielder as being referred to as 'quiet and warm' by her coaches and managers.

She recently became set on improving her skills and was planning to go abroad to study in 2020, the JFF added.