Alhaji Grusah Slapped With $500k Court Suit

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah has been slapped with a $500,000 defamatory suit by former GHALCA boss, J.Y. Appiah.

According to J.Y. Appiah, the bankroller for King Faisal Babies has wrongfully accused him of corruption in a recent interview on a local radio station.

And according to reports, the controversial football administrator was served the lawsuit at the grounds of the Extraordinary Congress of the Ghana FA on Thursday at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

In an interview with Asempa FM a fortnight ago, Grunsah had jumped onto J.Y. Appiah, describing him as corrupt and a ‘foolish’ man.

“J.Y Appiah is a foolish man, ask him why he was sacked from Cocoa-board,” Alhaji Grunsah fumed.

“The association’s mismanagement started at the time when J. Y. Appiah was in office as GHALCA chairman,” he added.

“He teamed up with some members of the association who always sought to do things in their interest and not the association as a body.

“This chairman and his ‘team’ kicked against some decisions that were taken then to help the improvement of the association,” he added.

Grunsah’s comment came a few days after J.Y.Appiah and former GFA Boss Awuah Nyamekye had supervised a meeting of all congressmen at the Ebenezer Church Hall at Osu in Accra to discuss the draft statutes of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee.