Baba Rahman Elated With Real Mallorca Move

Ghana defender, Baba Rahman has expressed his satisfaction after completing Real Mallorca move.

Rahman, 26, joined the Spanish La Liga side on one year deal from Premier League side, Chelsea.

"I'm very happy to be here," he told the official website of Real Mallorca after completing his move.

"I'm ready to help the club reach their targets this season and will give my all for the team.

"It's great to be alongside Lumor here," he added.

The 25-year-old arrives at Son Moix with plenty of first-team experience having enjoyed spells with Schalke 04 and most recently Stade Reims since swapping Augsburg for the Blues in 2015.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC left-back was part of Ghana's team that participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.