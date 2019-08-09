Karela United Striker Sarfo Taylor Signs For Danish Club Vendsyssel FF

In-form Karela United Karela striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor has officially signed for Danish lower-tier side Vendsyssel FF despite initially agreeing an offer to join the Ghanaian powerhouse.

The forward completed a move to the Club after signing a four-year contract.

Taylor was a hot-cake striker in Ghana with giants Kotoko and Hearts of Oak all expressing interest in him.

The player despite giving Kotoko his word has opted to move to abroad by joining the northernmost division club.

“Solomon is an attacker with really good speed, he is technically skilled and has a low centre of gravity that allows him to turn on his direct defender,” Vendsyssel FF Sports Director Ole Nielsen said.

“In the home league he has shown great determination and with his age we believe that it is a man of the future who will contribute to our offensive in the coming seasons.

“Since we have made a long agreement with Solomon, it is also with this in mind that we must have him ready for resale at some point.”

The 21-year-old together with Diewusi Taylor powered Karela United to the finals of the Tier I of the NC Special Cup competition but were beaten on penalties by Asante Kotoko.