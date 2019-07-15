AFCON 2019: Zinedine Zidane Backs Algeria To Clinch AFCON Title

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has backed Algeria to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Desert Warriors defeated Nigeria 2:1 in the semifinals of the competition on Sunday.

Riyad Mahrez rifled in a stoppage-time free-kick to earn Algeria a dramatic 2-1 victory over three-time champions Nigeria.

Algeria led through a first-half own goal by William Troost-Ekong before Nigeria equalised with an Odion Ighalo penalty awarded after a VAR review.

“We want to see the Algerian team playing well for the Algerian people,” Zidane, who is of Algerian Kabyle descent, said on beIN Sports TV.

“I want them to win the title so as to see Algerians celebrating their victory,” he said.

The 1990 champions will play Senegal in the finals of the 32nd edition of the tournament on Friday, July 19.

Algeria making their 18th appearance in the biennial championship, with their only triumph happening in 1990 when they defeated Nigeria in the final on home soil.