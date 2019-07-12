Manchester City Target Shock Move For Dani Alves

Dani Alves is the shock name on Pep Guardiola radar if Manchester City sell Danilo this summer.

Alves, a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, was set to sign for City two years ago before performing a late U-turn and moving to the French capital instead.

That has not deterred Guardiola; however, as the Premier League champions keep their eye on potential right-backs this month.

A move for Alves is considered unlikely at this stage - not least because Danilo has not secured a switch away from the Etihad Stadium.

Inter Milan and Juventus have both been interested in Danilo, who joined City for £26million after Alves rejected a move in 2017.

Alves, 36, played under Guardiola at Barcelona and was Brazil captain as they lifted the Copa America.

