Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.07.2019 Football News

Manchester City Target Shock Move For Dani Alves

By DAILY MAIL
Manchester City Target Shock Move For Dani Alves
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Dani Alves is the shock name on Pep Guardiola radar if Manchester City sell Danilo this summer.

Alves, a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, was set to sign for City two years ago before performing a late U-turn and moving to the French capital instead.

That has not deterred Guardiola; however, as the Premier League champions keep their eye on potential right-backs this month.

A move for Alves is considered unlikely at this stage - not least because Danilo has not secured a switch away from the Etihad Stadium.

Inter Milan and Juventus have both been interested in Danilo, who joined City for £26million after Alves rejected a move in 2017.

Alves, 36, played under Guardiola at Barcelona and was Brazil captain as they lifted the Copa America.

A move for Alves is considered unlikely at this stage - not least because Danilo has not secured a switch away from the Etihad Stadium.

Inter Milan and Juventus have both been interested in Danilo, who joined City for £26million after Alves rejected a move in 2017.

Alves, 36, played under Guardiola at Barcelona and was Brazil captain as they lifted the Copa America.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

NAM1 defrauded 16,000 people of GH¢1.68bn - State prosecutor...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Gov't Will Continue To Protect Journalists —Oppon...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line