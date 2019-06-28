AFCON 2019: Cameroon Coach Reveals Tactics To Deploy Against Black Stars

Cameroon coach, Clarence Seedorf says he is looking forward to playing a more pressing game from the midfield against Ghana on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions will lock horns with the Black Stars of Ghana on Saturday at the Ismailia Stadium and the former Real Madrid and AC Milan star believe pressing from the middle would help him overcome Kwasi Appiah’s side who drew 2-2 against Benin in their opening game.

Speaking at a pre-match conference ahead of the crucial clash, the Dutch legend stated that he is aware of the Black Stars style of play and he has designed a strategy to face them.

"Ghana have a strong team. We know Ghana will have to come forward, attack and push their full-backs forward,”

"They (Ghana) have a lot of individual quality players as well and we need to limit that. We have to play as a team and be compact.”

"When my brother Eto’O visited, it was positive for the team, pressing from the middle is our key weapon,” he added.

A win for Cameroon against Ghana will see them through to the next phase of the competition.