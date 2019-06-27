HIGHLIGHT: Watch Mo Salah’s First AFCON Goal That Helped Egypt Advance Into Round 16

A well-taken goal from fans favorite Mohammed Salah turned out to be the icing on the cake for the Pharaohs of Egypt on Wednesday night when they defeated D.R Congo 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The win which is the second for the host nation in Group B has sent them straight into the round of 16 of the continental showpiece with a game to spare against the Cranes of Uganda.

The Liverpool forward scored his first goal at this year’s tournament with a sublime strike that sent a packed Cairo International Stadium and the whole country ablaze.

Before that goal though, Aston Villa defender, Ahmed Elmohamady had already put the Egyptians in front with a fine taken goal inside the opposition’s 18-yard box after they failed to clear their lines.

The win leaves the host nation topping group A with 6 points which means they have already advanced into the knockout stage.

