Benin Coach Michel Dussuyer Satisfied With Draw Against Strong Ghana Side

Head Coach for the Squirrels of Benin, Michel Dussuyer has noted that he is satisfied with his side’s 2-2 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday evening, insisting that they play against a strong side.

Benin and Ghana opened their campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the Ismailia Stadium yesterday in search of a win that would help their quest to advance into the knockout stage. Unfortunately for both teams, they had to settle for a point each at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking after the Ghana match, Coach Michel Dussuyer indicated that his team is happy with the result and he is particularly proud of the performance of his players after putting up a good fight.

“Of course we are happy with this result, to get a draw against Ghana which is a strong side which is competing for the title so it's a great performance for us. Am very proud of my players tonight and let's hope now we have our road is continuing and we are going to target of course which will maybe be a possibility of qualifying for the second round”, the gaffer said.

He further stated that their next group match against Guinea Bissau is going to be difficult but they will work hard to amass all three points.

“We have to concentrate, it will be a difficult game against Guinea Bissau. We don't have to underrate this team and we will have to work hard to win this game”, Michel Dussuyer shared.