I Learned A Lot At Black Stars Camp – U-23 Star Yaw Yeboah

Captain for the Ghana U-23 team, Yaw Yeboah has shared that he learned a lot from his stay with the Black Stars at their Dubai Camp following his recent axing from the final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The young attacker was included in the provisional 29-man squad but failed to make the cut for the final team that will be representing Ghana at this year’s edition of the AFCON set to be hosted by Egypt later this year.

Speaking to Journalists after the final list was unveiled, the CD Numancia attacker was full of praise for the technical team for giving him the opportunity to be with the team for the short period whiles citing that he has learned a lot from the squad.

“This is part of life and it is part of football. I want to thank everybody, the management, the nation for giving me the opportunity to be here”.

“It is not easy to be part of the national team squad. I mean playing under this wonderful players, Asamoah Gyan, Ayew, Wakaso, Atsu, all these big players that have big names in Africa, in Ghana, I mean for me it's a pleasure to play with them and learn a lot”.

“Playing under a wonderful coach like Kwesi Appiah, former players like Tanko and all these management with big names in Africa and Ghana. Being part of them makes me special because it makes me feel like I'm being under good people.

“And sometimes being under good people, thing goes well for you but I just want to wish my colleagues all the best in this tournament. Our prayers are with them”, Yaw Yeboah indicated.

He will captain the u-23 team that will be playing Algeria in the final qualifier match ahead of the u-23 AFCON.