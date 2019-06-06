Modern Ghana logo

06.06.2019 Football News

Former liberty Professionals Defender Samuel Sarfo Donates To Ideal Ladies

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Former Liberty Professional defender, Samuel Sarfo donated assorted items to National Women’s Division one side Ideal Ladies.

The experienced defender was at the training grounds of the Club to show his kind gesture by donating drinks, toiletries, sanitary items etc.

Sarfo is on holidays after a successful season with Saipa.

He has been making the waves in the Middle East.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
