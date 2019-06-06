06.06.2019 Football News Former liberty Professionals Defender Samuel Sarfo Donates To Ideal Ladies By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Former Liberty Professional defender, Samuel Sarfo donated assorted items to National Women’s Division one side Ideal Ladies.The experienced defender was at the training grounds of the Club to show his kind gesture by donating drinks, toiletries, sanitary items etc.Sarfo is on holidays after a successful season with Saipa.He has been making the waves in the Middle East. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Former liberty Professionals Defender Samuel Sarfo Donates To Ideal Ladies
Former Liberty Professional defender, Samuel Sarfo donated assorted items to National Women’s Division one side Ideal Ladies.
The experienced defender was at the training grounds of the Club to show his kind gesture by donating drinks, toiletries, sanitary items etc.
Sarfo is on holidays after a successful season with Saipa.
He has been making the waves in the Middle East.