UPSET ALERT: 10-Man Nzema Kotoko Eliminate Karela United From NC Special Competition Tier 2

The round of 32 of Tier 2 of the ongoing GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition produced its first upset earlier this afternoon where a 10-man Nzema Kotoko beat Karela United on penalties to advance to the last 16.

The two sides locked horns on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, to renew their rivalry at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park in Anyinase looking to book their ticket to the next phase of the tier 2 competition.

Despite being forced to finish the match with 10-men, Nzema Kotoko defied all odds to beat Karela United who until today has been invincible at home.

The visitors took the lead in the first half and frustrated their opponent for the most part of the match. The home side later drew level but struggled to break down a well-organized Nzema Kotoko side who were determined not to be beaten on the day.

Even after being reduced to 10-men, the away side held on, stayed compact and defended in numbers to maintain the scoreline at the end of the 90 minutes.

Karela eventually lost the match on penalties after only managing to convert 3 of their spot kicks. The winners converted 4 to see them boot out Karela and qualify for the next phase of the competition.