AFCON 2019: Prez. Akufo-Addo To Host Black Stars On Friday Ahead Of AFCON

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host the Black Stars in a farewell dinner on Friday before the team flies out to Dubai for pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations camping.

According to reports, the first gentleman of the land will interact with the 29 players named in the provisional squad for the training camp.

Nana Addo is expected to use the opportunity to talk to Asamoah Gyan, now appointed General Captain, and newly-installed Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

He will task the two players to nib their differences and remain united to end Ghana's long wait for a continental title since 1982.

The technical and management teams are expected to show up at the event.

Ghana are scheduled to play two pre-tournament friendlies against Namibia and South Africa in Dubai before the start of the 32nd edition of Africa's finest tournament from June 21 to July 19.

The Black Stars will be hoping to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after 37 years after winning the trophy in Libya in 1982.

Ghana have come close in winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon in Group F at the tournament.