Partey's Agent Reveals How Much It Will Cost Man United & Arsenal To Sign The Ghanaian From ATM

Agent of Thomas Partey, Daniel Jimenez has revealed how much it will cost Manchester United and Arsenal to sign the 25-year-old from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The Ghanaian midfield kingpin has been impressive for the Los Rojiblancos in the La Liga.

His scintillating performance has led to interest from the likes of Arsenal, United and Inter Milan.

Unai Emery's side are keen to add steel to their midfield in order to protect their leaky defence whiles Manchester United are desperate to sign the Ghanaian as a replacement for Ander Herrera left the club at the end of the season while Nemanja Matic is also entering the final year of his contract.

Partey admits he would like to stay with the Spanish based side but his agent, Daniel Jimenez, appears to be putting him in the shop window.

He told Passione: “I can say that right now, I haven't talked to anyone, even if Inter are a top club.

“There's a €50m (£43.5m) release clause in his contract, a figure that's cheap for a player like Thomas.

“We'll wait for the season to end and then we'll see.”

Partey is under contract in Madrid until 2023 and despite his agent’s revelation, he has no intention of leaving.

“I've grown up in Atleti and I am sure I will stay here,” he said last month.

“I don't know of another place that will understand how I play like they do here.”

Despite the interest from United and Arsenal, Partey would likely demand Champions League football if he were to quit Atletico.

United struggled towards the end of the season and ultimately finished sixth, condemning them to a Europa League campaign next term.

Meanwhile, Arsenal finished just one place ahead in fifth.

However, the Gunners can secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

They take on Chelsea in the final on Wednesday in Baku