NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Kotoko Holds Aduana To A 1-1 Draw To Qualify For Semi-Finals

A determined Kumasi Asante Kotoko side managed to hold Dormaa based side Aduana Stars to a 1-1 draw to ensure they booked qualification to the semi-finals of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Prior to the match day, the Porcupine Warriors occupied the top spot of the Premier Division A standings and needed to simply avoid defeat in order to secure qualification to the second round.

Though the Fire Boys were the better side on the day, the Reds remained resilient and fought enough to earn a vital point that sends them through to the next phase of the competition ahead of Medeama SC who beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in Tarkwa.

Both Kotoko and Medeama finish the Group phase with 22 points apiece but the former comes on top as far as the head to head rule is concerned. They have therefore advanced to the semi-finals of the competition and is likely to face bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who are top of the Premier Division B standings.

Ashanti Gold could be the other team to qualify from Premier B but their faith will be decided tomorrow. Their match against Techiman Eleven Wonders had to be suspended due to heavy downpour in Nkoranza. They take a 1-0 lead into the continuation tomorrow and could take the top spot from Kotoko if they go on to win.