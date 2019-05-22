OFFICIAL: Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah Names 29-Man Provisional Squad Ahead Of 2019 AFCON

Head Coach for the Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah has officially named a 29-man provisional squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted by Egypt.

The squad which has been published on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) website consists of three goalkeepers, ten defenders, eleven midfielders and five strikers.

Out of the 29, 6 players will be cut off at the end of the team’s training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Below is the full list of the players:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

The team will depart Accra, on Saturday, June 1, for pre-tournament preparations in Dubai, ahead of the competition. The GFA Normalization Committee has lined up two high profile preparatory matches for the Black Stars against Namibia and South Africa.