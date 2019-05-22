2019 AFCON: Asamoah Gyan's Return Will Harm Ghana's Chances Of Winning AFCON - Dr Nyaho

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has predicted doom for the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Dr Tamakloes comments come after Asamoah Gyan rescinded his decision to retire from the national team after he was stripped of the captaincy.

Gyan, 33, on Monday, issued a statement citing that Kwesi Appiah’s decision to deny him the captain’s armband is the reason for his retirement.

However, after meeting with President Akufo-Addo over the matter on Tuesday at the Jubilee House, the Kayserispor forward backtracked from his earlier decision, saying in a short statement released on Wednesday, “I have spoken to President Akufo-Addo in good faith and will now make myself available for selection by Coach Kwasi Appiah.”

But speaking to Starr FM, the former Hearts of Oak board member observed Gyan’s return inevitably destroyed Ghana’s chances of lifting the trophy that eluded her for decades.

“I can tell you with my experience in football as far back as my Hearts of Oak days in the eighties, this has totally destroyed our chances. Totally. I am telling you. They should forget about it.

“Other countries are not sleeping. Even Mauritius now and you go a battlefield with a fragmented front there’s no way you can win. This has totally destroyed Ghana’s chances,” he stated.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to release his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations this week.

The team will camp in Dubai where they will play South Africa and Namibia before they jet off to Egypt for the competition that starts from June 21 to July 19.