NC CUP: CK Akonnor Expecting A Tough Match Against Aduana Stars On Match Week 14

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has stressed that his side will face a tough opposition in Aduana Stars when the two sides meet on Match Week 14 of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Group stage of the novelty competition will be concluded next weekend with as many as 3 clubs looking forward to making it to the semi-finals from the Premier A division.

Just 2 points separate Kotoko who are top of the table with 21 points and 3rd placed Medeama SC who also has 19 points after match week 13. Ashanti Gold are in 2nd and with 20 points, with a good chance of cementing qualification if they beat Techiman Eleven Winders in their next fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors, on the other hand, has a lot of work to do despite occupying top spot in the division. They come up against the ‘Fire boys’ in their final group match and needs to win convincingly to secure qualification.

Speaking to the media after beating Medeama 2-0 on Sunday, CK Akonnor indicated that he is expecting a difficult match from the Dormaa based club.

“Well we have won today, we are happy with the results. We have a match coming on against Asec Mimosas on Sunday and then we look to play Aduana. I know for a fact that matches between Kotoko and Aduana is always a tough one and a very difficult one indeed”, the gaffer said.

He further revealed that the Reds will need to come up with a strategy that will give them the upper hand over Aduana Stars to be able to see them off.

“And so we will have to prepare and mount a strategy in order to be able to play them”, Coach CK Akonnor noted.

The match will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 15:00GMT.