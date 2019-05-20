AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Postpone Naming Ghana Squad For AFCON

Coach Kwesi Appiah has postponed naming his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

It was made known by the assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko that the 30 man provisional squad will be made known on Monday, May 20.

However, reports in the local media suggest that Kwesi Appiah will name his squad either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Ghana has already lined up friendly games with South Africa and Namibia in Abou Dhabi, where they are expected to pitch camp.

The games are said to have been fixed for June 6 and 9 in the United Arab Emirates where the Black Stars will pitch camp ahead of the tournament.

The 30-man squad is expected to be trimmed down to 23 players following the two week camp in Dubai.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team have been implored to win the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations or will be shown the exit.