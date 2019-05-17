Kotoko Management To Probe Into Bribery Allegations

The management of Asante Kotoko are set to conduct an extensive investigation into the bribery scandal that has hit the club, Deputy Greater Accra Representative for the club, Nana Kwame Dankwah has revealed.

The Porcupine Warriors has been accused of instructing a close official of the club named 'Shishila' to bribe match officials that handled their match week 10 fixture against Ashanti Gold in the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

After losing to their regional rivals, Ashgold by a goal, Shishila went back to the officials demanding for a refund of the bribe money.

A misunderstanding between the parties has however led to some audios of the transaction being leaked.

The club having disassociated itself from the bribery allegations yesterday has today indicated that they will do further investigations to get to the bottom of the issue.

"Asante Kotoko will go further to investigate this issue, it will not end at just issuing a statement but probe further because it has not helped the course of Kotoko, our image is at stake here.

"I can assure our fans we will not let this recline but will go to the root of this. It won't end here", he said.

Meanwhile, the club is preparing to host Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this weekend as they look to secure qualification for the next phase of the NC Special Competition.