AFCON 2019: Eric Bailly To Miss Tournament

Man Utd have confirmed Eric Bailly has suffered a medial ligament injury and will miss the rest of the season, and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old was forced off the pitch after a collision with Mateo Kovacic in the 68th minute of the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game: "He will be out for the rest of the season, I don't think we will see him again before next season."

On Monday, the club confirmed the Ivory Coast international would miss the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, which runs from June 21 to July 19.