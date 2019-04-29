Black Stars Midfielder Isaac Sackey And His Teammates Involved In Fatal Accident

Ghana international Isaac Sackey and his Alanyaspor teammates were involved in a gory accident after their Turkish Super Lig clash against Kayserispor on Sunday.

Czech international, Josef Sural has been confirmed the dead and six other players have been injured in a crash in Turkey.

Sural, 28, died in hospital where he had been undergoing emergency surgery.

Among the injured are former England international Steven Caulker and ex-Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse.

The other four players were identified as Djalma Campos, Baiano, Welinton and Isaac Sackey.

Sural was with Alanyaspor teammates on their way home from a game in the country’s top tier football league when their vehicle was involved in the collision.

They are believed to have hired a VIP private minibus to take them home from their 1-1 match against Kayserispor, central Turkey.

The team’s president Hasan Cavusoglu said ‘our pain is huge’ as he confirmed Sural’s death.

He said the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and a second driver was also asleep.

“According to information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, they were both asleep. The crash happened as a result of them both being asleep,” Club Chairman Hasan Cavusoglu is quoted.

The six other players including Isaac Sackey are said to be in a stable condition.