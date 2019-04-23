John Koudeha Wins First Professional Title With Victory Over Victus Kamevor

Ghanaian-based Togolese boxer, John Koudeha ((16- 0, 13KOs) has won his first professional title, the IBF African Middleweight belt after a 4th round stoppage of Victus Kamevor on the undercards of Joseph Agbeko versus Shabani Hashimu Zuberi, at the Aborigines Beach Resort at Keta in the Volta region.

John Koudeha, 28, on the night, was swift and super creative that his opponent could not stand his agility.

His vigour throughout the rounds deservedly secured him his first professional title as he extended his unbeaten run to a perfect sixteen (16).

Koudeha’s win was met with loud roar and cheer from his teaming fans and family who came to support him from Togo.

He labels the night as the greatest of all nights ever, as he shed tears of joy to hard work paying off.

“I shed tears of joy simply because I believe my hard work and training paid off”, Koudeha said.

Koudeha’s confidence in boxing started at a tender age of 15, he made his professional boxing debut 3 years later, in 2016 against Agyeman Prempeh Boateng at the Police Officer’s Social and Fitness Centre in Accra.

Although he won against Kwesi Tutu in his last fight at the Woezor Hotel in Ho, the Togolese pugilist said “that was his most difficult fight ever”.

Koudeha, a pacey boxer whose landing punches are friendless, describes himself as the “African Mike Tyson”.

According to him “African Mike is a name I chose because I’m a big fan of Tyson, and needed an avenue to tell the world about myself and my talent” he said.

“So I ride on his name with all pleasure”, he added.

Having featured in several undercards and invitational fights, Koudeha has been longing for a belt.

With this title, Koudeha is hopeful of making a headliner soon as he journeys through his career.