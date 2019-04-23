Team Dogboe To Depart Ghana May 3

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, is expected to depart Ghana to Arizona, USA, on May 3 to finalise his preparations toward his rematch with Emanuel Navarrete on May 11.

Paul Dogboe, father and trainer of the former champion, revealed that his camp were looking forward to using five days acclimatize to the hot weather in Arizona before their crucial fight with the Mexican.

Dogboe, alias Royal Storm, has pitched camp at Keta in the Volta Region as he prepares to avenge his defeat to Navarrete in their maiden fight on December 8 last year. The two boxers go head to head at the Convention Centre in Tucson, Arizona.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Saturday to announce the May 11 bout, Paul revealed that his son was in much better condition now than when he lost a unanimous decision to Navarrete five months ago.

He was hopeful the young boxer would reclaim his title on May 11 with an emphatic stoppage win in order to put them in line for a possible unification bout later in the year.

"We will be leaving to the US on April 3 because we want to acclimatize to the hot weather condition in Arizona within five days before the fight night.

"Isaac is in a better condition now than he was when he lost to Navarrete in December and I'm confident that he will stop him this time around," he said.

Meanwhile, Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) says he is on a mission to redeem his imagine and believes May 11 would be the time for the revenge he has been looking forward to.

The 24-year-old has called out his opponent to expect a much fitter Dogboe who is well prepared and ready to cause havoc to him in the second encounter.

"I'm on a redemption mission and I want him to expect me in a better condition unlike when he won in the last fight.

"It will be fireworks but I know I will be victorious on the night because he couldn't even stop me when I wasn't fit," Dogboe noted.

Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) is preparing feverishly to defend the title he snatched from the Ghanaian on May 11 having vowed to knock Dogboe out in the second bout.

Having earned a unanimous decision victory in the first fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Navarrete faces a stern test to make his first defense in an immediate rematch against the Ghanaian.