AFCON 2019: Ghana’s Ambassador To Egypt To Organize 400 Ghanaians To Support Black Stars

Ghana’s ambassador to Egypt, Paul Okoh has assured that the embassy will organize about 400 Ghanaians staying in Egypt to support the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Egypt is set to host the prestigious tournament this year in Egypt with Ghana expected to make a strong representation in a quest to win a first AFCON title in over 3 decades.

Speaking to Kumasi based Fox FM today, Ambassador Okoh disclosed that they can organize a good number of supporters to top up those who will be coming from Ghana to cheer the team on during the AFCON.

“We can get at least 400 Ghanaians here in Egypt in addition to those that will come from Ghana to support the Black Stars for victory during the AFCON tournament”, Mr Paul Okoh said.

Meanwhile, the official draw for the tournament will come off later this evening in the Egyptian Capital of Cairo.

Whiles Ghana could be pitted into one of the toughest groups this year, Head Coach for the Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah has stressed that his side is will be ready for any country they will come up against.

The draw for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations comes on 18:00GMT.