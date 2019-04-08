Soccabet Rewards Customers In Massive Giveaway Series

One of the leading betting companies in Ghana, Soccabet, has awarded some of its online customers in its first raffle of the car giveaway series.

The first draw, held on Saturday, April 6, saw a customer by name Dekoko12 winning the first of 10 'Renault KWID' cars to be gifted out.

For placing second, Dangote Junior won a Blutek 32 inches television. Mr Ak Annor also walked away with a brand new Infinix Smart 2 phone, and at third place, Faisal Issah and Muha won a gift voucher of GHC300 and GHC150 respectively.

The event took place at West Hills mall in Accra and is the first of 10 raffles by Soccabet dubbed “Massive Promo.”

According to a Soccabet representative, anyone over the age of 18 can join the promotion from now until December 2019.

Participants will automatically be eligible for the raffle by betting over GH¢20.

Aside from the cars, players stand the chance of winning cash and other exciting prizes. The promo is scheduled to run for 10 months.

Regional Manager of SoccaBet, Emma Asumda, said many online customers have complained about not being included in the shops.

She explained the “Massive Promo” is to acknowledge and appreciate the online customers.

Miss Asumda added that the promo is also part of Soccabet’s ambition to empower the youth and enrich the ordinary Ghanaians.