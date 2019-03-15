Micheal Essien Arrives In Azerbaijan To Sign For Sabail FC

According to Ghanasoccernet.com, Michael Essien has returned to Azerbaijan to sign for top-flight side Sabail FC.

According to reports, the former Chelsea midfield kingpin was in the capital Baku for an exhibition match where he visited the club.

The 36-year-old joined them at the Bayil Arena Stadium and developed a motivational speech to the players.

But it looks like the former Real Madrid and AC Milan player will be spending some time with Sabail FC on their roster.

He will be attending today's league match between Sabail FC and Qarabag.

Essien was in Baku where he played in an exhibition match dubbed "Baku 2019: Stars Final".