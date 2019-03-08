Omo Washing Powder Commits To Support 2019 Kiddy Mile Race

The 2019 edition of the Kiddy Mile race comes off on Saturday, March 23 at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra with over 2,000 children from over 50 schools expected to compete in a mini-marathon track race, obstacle course, Frindo Soccer Board Game competition, and other fun activities.

The annual programme for Kids between the ages of 3-15 years is focused and aimed at teaching children to know about hygiene, healthy living, sharing and participation in sports and recreational activity.

Mrs. Catherine Morton, the Kiddy Mile Director said this year the patronage will be high and there would be more activities, hence it would be a whole day affair from 10am to 5pm.

She expressed her joy with the enthusiasm of the kids who are coming to participated in this year’s event for the first time and hinted that it will be a day for sharing and socializing as well as knowing something new, in fitness and living a healthy life.

She said “This season is going to be great because the kids are eager to do something new and a big turnout is expected.

“We are inculcating healthy habits and if you want your kids to be passionate about what they do, then we must start teaching them when they are young”, she explained.

This year’s Kiddy Mile Race is being sponsored by Unilever’s Omo, Blue Band, No.8, Dano Milk, BIC, Verna Mineral Water, Allianz, and others.

Some parents who spoke to Yours Truly expressed their joy and readiness to join the event.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has embraced the Kiddy Mile Concept and the President, Ben Nunoo Mensah has encouraged parents to allow their children to get involved in such programmes as kids learn by seeing and taking part.